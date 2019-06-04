Man accused of stealing bicycle at knife point

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man remains behind bars Tuesday after allegedly stealing a bicycle at knife point last week.
Jeremiah William Vonsteenburgh, 40, is charged with armed robbery.
Police responded to South Kings Highway and Farrow Parkway last Friday where they spoke to the 24-year-old victim, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
The victim said he parked his bike near The Market Common sign, and when he returned to retrieve it, Vonsteenburgh reportedly approached him with a small knife. The suspect, who did not speak to the victim, stole the bike and fled northbound on Kings Highway, according to the report.
The victim told police he ran after the suspect but was not able to catch up to him. Police say some of the victim’s belongings, including a wallet with $500 and work tools, were in bags on the bike’s handlebars.
According to the report, police found Vonsteenburgh at the 17th Avenue South Walmart. Police say the victim positively identified Vonsteenburgh as the person who robbed him.
Vonsteenburgh is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $25,000 bond.
