Kids affected by Hurricane Florence receive new bikes for free

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - Several kids in Robeson County who were affected by flooding from Hurricane Florence received free bicycles Monday at the Robeson County Department of Social Services.
The bikes were assembled by employees of the Robeson County-based construction company, Metcon.
The employees were on a work retreat in Myrtle Beach back in April when they used the bike assembly as a team building exercise.
The employees were then faced with the question of what to do with the bikes. They decided to donate them to kids who were affected by flooding.
“We thought that there’d be nothing better to do than to give back to kids that had actually been affected from both hurricanes,” President and CEO of Metcon, Aaron Thomas, said.
For the kids who received the bikes, the donation was more than just a bicycle. It meant a chance for the kids who couldn’t afford bikes to enjoy life as a kid the same way so many others already can.
“They’re happy with it,” Frances Hanty said.
Hanty’s grandchildren, Aiden and Adison, received bikes Monday. Hanty’s home was flooded from both Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Florence. She said she can’t thank the employees of Metcon enough.
“They don’t know how much they appreciate them,” Hanty said.
Not all the kids who were invited to Monday’s event were able to make it, but they’ll still be able to pick their bikes up whenever they can. If they can’t, Thomas said Metcon will be glad to deliver the bikes to them.
