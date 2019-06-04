HCS leaders pass $683 million budget, includes 2% raise

HCS leaders pass $683 million budget, includes 2% raise
Horry County Schools
By WMBF News Staff | June 3, 2019 at 9:48 PM EDT - Updated June 3 at 9:54 PM

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County school board members passed the superintendent’s $683.5 million budget for the 2019-2020 school year on Monday night.

The budget is a $212,881 increase from last year.

The new budget includes a 2% salary increase for all Horry County Schools staff. Along with the 4% increase for teachers from state leaders, means HCS teachers will receive a 6% salary increase.

Here is a breakdown of the school budget from HCS:

  • General Fund - $449,169,361
  • Special Revenue - $36,140,029
  • Education Improvement Act - $30,535,281
  • Debt Service - $91,543,321
  • School Building - $46,040,397
  • Food Service - $22,684,795
  • Pupil Activity - $7,392,824
  • Total- $683,506,008

District leaders also believe there will be nearly 350 new students in the school system next year.

Monday’s meeting was the final one for the 2018-2019 school year. The next board work session will be on August 5.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.