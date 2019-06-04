HCS leaders pass $683 million budget, includes 2% raise

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County school board members passed the superintendent’s $683.5 million budget for the 2019-2020 school year on Monday night.
The budget is a $212,881 increase from last year.
The new budget includes a 2% salary increase for all Horry County Schools staff. Along with the 4% increase for teachers from state leaders, means HCS teachers will receive a 6% salary increase.
Here is a breakdown of the school budget from HCS:
- General Fund - $449,169,361
- Special Revenue - $36,140,029
- Education Improvement Act - $30,535,281
- Debt Service - $91,543,321
- School Building - $46,040,397
- Food Service - $22,684,795
- Pupil Activity - $7,392,824
- Total- $683,506,008
District leaders also believe there will be nearly 350 new students in the school system next year.
Monday’s meeting was the final one for the 2018-2019 school year. The next board work session will be on August 5.
