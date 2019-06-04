Horry County emergency management director announces retirement

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Emergency Management Director Randy Webster announced Monday he will retire from his position.
“It has been a tremendous privilege to work alongside all of the members of Horry County Government to serve our community, especially during times of disaster,” said Webster.
Webster has more than 35 years of public safety experience in emergency management, emergency medical service and fire service.
He was named Emergency Management Director of the Year in 2016 and has presented at conferences regionally and nationally and he has served on many boards and committees throughout the state.
“Randy Webster has given decades of selfless service to this organization and he will be deeply missed,” said Assistant County Administrator for Public Safety Joe Huffman.
Webster will retire from his position effective July 31, 2019.
