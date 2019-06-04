Five arrested in connection with organized retail crime ring along the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Five people have been arrested in connection with an organized retail crime ring along the Grand Strand, according to a police.
A press release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department states investigators secured a search warrant for a home in Conway following a weeks-long investigation.
While executing the search warrant, several stolen items were recovered, including: new in-the-box merchandise valued at approximately $24,000, nine rifles, seven shotguns, a Kawasaki side-by-side ATV, a John Deere zero turn lawnmower, a Honda ATV, an EzGo Golf Cart, and seven trailers, the release stated.
The items have been linked to previously reported thefts which were reported to the Myrtle Beach Police Department or one of its law enforcement partners.
The following individuals have been charged in connection with cases which occurred in Myrtle Beach:
- Bryant Leshaun Moses, 39, of Conway, three counts of shoplifting (less than $2000, enhanced)
- Phillip Jerome Huggins, 30, of Conway, one count of shoplifting (more than $2000) and four counts of shoplifting (less than $2000)
- Jermaih Quantrell Huggins, 29, of Conway, one count of shoplifting (less than $2000, enhanced)
- Cynthia Lynette Haskins, 32, of Conway, six counts of shoplifting (less than $2000 enhanced)
- Miranda Lee Costello, 19, of Myrtle Beach, four counts of shoplifting (less than $2000 enhanced)
Anyone with additional information related to these incidents is encouraged to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at (843) 918-1382.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.