FIRST ALERT: A few severe storms possible later today

A mix of sun and clouds will be in place through the first half of today as temperatures climb into the middle 80s near the beach and to near 90 inland. Increasing humidity will arrive through the day and send the heat index well into the 90s. The increasing humidity will also help to fuel storms at times later this afternoon and evening. The best chance of storms will develop across inland areas starting this afternoon. Some of the storms could turn strong to severe with gusty winds, some hail possible along with frequent lightning. Storms will start to drift towards the coast by late this evening.