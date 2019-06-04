FIRST ALERT: A few severe storms possible later today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An active weather pattern will brings a better chance of afternoon storms into the weekend with a few severe storms possible by later today.
Humidity will increase dramatically through today with tropical humidity in place through the weekend. The increased humidity will lead to periods of showers and storms at times with some periods of locally heavy rain.
A mix of sun and clouds will be in place through the first half of today as temperatures climb into the middle 80s near the beach and to near 90 inland. Increasing humidity will arrive through the day and send the heat index well into the 90s. The increasing humidity will also help to fuel storms at times later this afternoon and evening. The best chance of storms will develop across inland areas starting this afternoon. Some of the storms could turn strong to severe with gusty winds, some hail possible along with frequent lightning. Storms will start to drift towards the coast by late this evening.
Thursday through the weekend will continue to see increasing humidity as tropical moisture flows into the area. Pop up showers and storms will be likely at times, mainly during the afternoons and evenings. The best chance of widespread rain looks to arrive on Friday and may linger into the early hours of Saturday.
The weekend will see the continued risk of showers and storms at times. Daytime temperatures will remain in the middle and upper 80s with very high humidity.
Rainfall totals from today through Sunday will likely average 1 to 3 inches across much of the area. Locally higher amounts will be possible in some areas that get hit by repeated thunderstorms.
This is much needed rainfall across the area as drought conditions have continued to worsen. Areas along the Grand Strand are over 6 inches below normal in rainfall since January 1st.
