Deputies search for man wanted for stealing car from Florence dealership

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help with identifying a suspect in a vehicle theft.
According to a FCSO press release, the suspect broke into the service area of a car dealership located at 3704 E. Palmetto St., around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The man then stole a new 2019 silver Kia Sorento, investigators say.
A FCSO deputy who was in the area shortly after the theft happened spotted the vehicle and tried to pull the thief over. However, the suspect led the deputy on a chase into Darlington County, the release stated. It was ultimately called off.
A picture of the man was captured on the dealership’s video surveillance camera. He is described as a white male with blond or reddish blond hair and a beard or goatee, and appears to be wearing blue and white plaid shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.
Deputies also believe the suspect may be associated with a black, late model 5.0 liter Mustang with dark rims.
Anyone with information is asked to contact FCSO investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 360, or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.
