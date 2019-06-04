Coroner’s office identifies victim in deadly moped crash on S.C. 544; Man charged with felony DUI

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a deadly crash involving a moped over the weekend.
According to Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell, the victim has been identified as 27-year-old Joshua Wayne Young, of Conway. He added Young died at the scene.
The crash happened just before midnight Saturday on S.C. 544 near Joe Mill Trail. A vehicle and moped were both traveling westbound on S.C. 544 when the driver of the car struck the moped, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Officials say Young was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
SCHP has charged the driver of the vehicle, identified as 33-year-old Juan Carlos Garcia-Olivares, with felony DUI resulting in death and no driver’s license.
Garcia-Olivares was not injured in the accident.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Garcia-Olivares remains in custody at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
