City of Conway moves forward to design new city hall

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The City of Conway is one step closer to operating out of a new city hall.
During Monday night’s meeting, council members picked an architecture firm to help design the building.
Built in the early 1800s in the heart of downtown, Conway City Hall is rich in history.
“It’s one of our more historic buildings here in town," said Conway city councilman William Goldfinch.
But despite its historic charm, city leaders said with a growing population and changing times, it simply lacks functionality.
“As you can imagine, upstairs in the court house, which is where we have our city council meetings, it’s where we have municipal court here in Conway, the acoustics aren’t the best. It is a historical building and there’s very little you can do without compromising the integrity of the structure," said Goldfinch.
Adding to the inefficiency, city government offices are scattered around downtown. A new city hall would mean more space for departments to work together under one roof.
“Not only will it make it easier for us providing city services, it would make it easier for the general public who comes in to get a business license or who comes in to get a building permit," said Taylor Newell, spokesperson for the City of Conway.
But a brand new city hall is just a concept for now. City leaders took the first step to turn it into a reality by choosing an architecture firm to develop design plans for the building.
“To sort of help us design something that will be in keeping with our historic downtown here but will most importantly be functional to the departments that need to use them," said Goldfinch.
City leaders met with the architecture firm in Charleston to tour some of the other city hall buildings they’ve designed.
A location for the new building is yet to be decided. Officials said right now there’s no timeline for the construction of the new Conway city hall, but said it could take years.
One thing, however, is set in stone. The current city hall will stay put and remain a staple of historic downtown.
