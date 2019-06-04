CCMF GUIDE: From road closures to Uber drop-offs, a guide on how to get around CCMF

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Carolina Country Music Fest will bring thousands of fans to the Grand Strand, but there are a few things you need to know before you head out to enjoy sun, sand and music.
If you’re driving around Myrtle Beach, you may want to have an alternate route.
Beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Ocean Boulevard will be closed between 8th and 9th Avenues North.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department will implement the Country Music Fest traffic plan beginning 4 p.m. Thursday. Traffic on Ocean Boulevard will be diverted up 7th Avenue North Westbound. Once traffic gets to Kings Highway, drivers must make a continuous right turn.
Due to the lane taper, all traffic traveling on Kings Highway will be funneled into the inside lane. Traffic traveling on 7th Avenue North must turn right onto Kings Highway, using the outside lane.
Traffic will continue this pattern to Mr. Joe White Avenue. Drivers will be allowed to proceed in any direction once they’ve reached Mr. Joe White Avenue.
This traffic plan will be implemented until Sunday.
Taxis and rideshares will enter 9th Avenue North from Broadway Street and exit onto Kings Highway.
Parking spaces will be provided for rideshares and taxis to load and unload passengers.
Officials ask taxi and rideshare drivers to not do pick-ups or drop-offs on Kings Highway for the safety of passengers.
To make sure all fans are safe and feel safe in the crowds, concert-goers must bring belongings in bags that are clear plastic, clear vinyl or clear PVC.
The bags cannot be larger than 12 inches by six inches by 12 inches in size. This rule excludes clutches or wallets that are no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches and bags that contain any necessary medical items.
Clear bags will also be available for purchase at the event gates and merchandise stations.
