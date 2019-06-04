Businesses prepare, crews set up for Carolina Country Music Fest

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Crews worked to set up the Carolina Country Music Fest on Monday, piecing together the main stage and general admission area.
While employees prepared inside of the venue, local businesses are doing their own preps.
"Forty thousand plus country music fans in Myrtle Beach? Yeah, it’s going to be great,” said Good Day Café owner Kevin Andrews.
Good Day Café is across the street from Carolina Country Music Fest and will have country specials all weekend long to entice customers.
“What we learned is CCMF is a destination, so they kind of park and run towards the destination and they want to get inside,” said Andrews. “I’m hoping this year we can attract them with specials and offering a little more for them.”
Across the way on the boardwalk, Victory Shamah received several large orders of inventory for The Bowery. He explained it’s because large trucks cannot deliver due to road closures on the festival grounds.
"It’s an exciting year for us here at the Bowery, our 75th year anniversary,” he said.
Shamah said visitors usually do escape the festival for a while and he sees huge crowds in his restaurant.
"They roam the street. It’s good for everybody here, all the venues and all the store owners,” said Shamah.
Both businesses have learned lessons from past Carolina Country Music Fests and have operation plans ready for the big weekend.
"We'll host all the after parties for this festival,” said Shamah.
"Come have fun, spend money, have a good time, enjoy the music and come back and see us next year,” said Andrews.
