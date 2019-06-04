Auditions for the next season of ‘American Idol’ is coming to Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - American Idol has announced the dates and cities for upcoming auditions for its 18th season and Columbia is on the list.
Open auditions for Columbia will be held Aug. 26.
If you are unable to make open auditions in Columbia you can go to any one of the other cities holding auditions this summer. You can also submit an online audition on American Idol’s website.
Other dates and cities included in the show’s search for the next singing superstar are:
New York, NY - July 23
Mobile, AL - August 20
Macon, GA - August 23
Tallahassee, FL - August 23
Santa Barbara, CA - August 23
Baton Rouge, LA - August 25
Columbia, SC - August 26
Las Vegas, NV - August 26
Waco, TX - August 27
Knoxville, TN - August 29
Salt Lake City, UT - August 29
Colorado Springs, CO - September 1
Raleigh, NC - September 1
Washington, D.C. - September 4
Wichita, KS - September 4
San Jose, CA - September 6
Pittsburgh, PA - September 7
Springfield, IL - September 7
Spokane, WA - September 8
Detroit, MI - September 10
