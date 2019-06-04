WATCH: Alligator saunters across road at Huntington Beach State Park

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – One alligator just took his time on Monday strolling across the road at Huntington Beach State Park in Murrells Inlet.
Viewer Austin Bond took video of the alligator crossing Straight Road, also known as Alligator Alley.
Alligators are a familiar sight at Huntington Beach State Park.
Back in April, one gator made sure he didn’t jaywalk. He stayed perfectly within the causeway crossing while make his way to the other side of the road.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.