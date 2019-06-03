WATCH: Bill Murray surprises W. Ashley Costo employees with pies to the face for good cause

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Bill Murray sightings in Charleston are fairly typical, but they rarely include pies to the face.
On Friday, Murray was at the Costco in West Ashley.
It just so happens that the supermarket chain was working during the month of May to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network and the MUSC Children’s Hospital.
Anyone could pay $25 for a pie to throw in the face of a Costco manager and Murray couldn’t resist. According to one employee, Murray bought $300 worth of pies and had plenty of fun.
That’s manager Denise Morgan in the video who was one of Murray’s pie victims.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.