Three who robbed North Myrtle Beach bank, fired at police during chase sentenced to combined 85 years in federal prison

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The three men who robbed the South State Bank in North Myrtle Beach and then fired at police during a chase in 2016 have been sentenced to a combined 88 years in federal prison, according to prosecutors.
A press release from U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon states 28-year-old Lance Hardiman was sentenced to 40 years after a jury convicted him of armed bank robbery, witness tampering, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of using a firearm in furtherance of crimes of violence.
Justin Pressley, 28, was sentenced to over 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to using a firearm in furtherance of an armed bank robbery.
Rodrick Berklery, also 28, was sentenced to 30 years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery and using a firearm in furtherance of witness tampering, the release stated.
Chief U.S. District Judge Bryan Harwell also sentenced the three to five years of court-ordered supervision following their release. There is no parole in the federal system.
All three took part in the May 4, 2016 robbery of the South State Bank in North Myrtle Beach.
The three were armed and wearing masks during the robbery, making off with more than $30,000, according to prosecutors. After, they fled in a car south on U.S. 17 and reportedly fired at officers during the pursuit.
That pursuit ended near Water Tower Road when stop-sticks were deployed. The three fled into the woods and were later apprehended following a massive manhunt.
No law enforcement officers or civilians were hurt.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.