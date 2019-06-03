Student Spotlight: Socastee High senior named U.S. Presidential Scholar, will attend Yale

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - High school grads are getting ready for graduation ceremonies this week and Dashiell Stevanovich is ending the school year strong, being recognized as one of country’s 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars.
Stevanovich, a senior at the Scholars Academy at Coastal Carolina University whose base school is Socastee High School, is not only a math guru but will also attend Yale in the fall.
The prestigious U.S Presidential Scholar award is no small feat. The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars select students annually based on their academic success, community service and leadership.
“So it was something I had my eye on because I knew it was a really prestigious honor, so I was really excited getting to apply and having that chance. So finding out I got it was just incredible,” Stevanovich said. “I think my GPA is 5.412 before this semester. It’s on a six scale, so technically I’m slacking.”
Slacking wouldn’t be the right word for it. Stevanovich said he’s been a straight A student his entire scholastic career. He uses his passion for math and learning to teach others.
“I work over at the match center at CCU and people are usually scared of math or angry at math. It frustrates them and that’s a typical response and that can be daunting, but I think even if it’s not your favorite thing or if you’re not the best at it, there’s still something to be appreciated about it because it is so crucial, and there’s still a lot of stuff to still be learned in math,” Stevanovich said.
He also competes in a math club and takes time to play piano, a hobby he first picked up at age 5.
When asked what advice Stevanovich has for aspiring young students, it’s simple; find your passion.
“I think find something that you’re excited about, pursue it. If you’re not excited about something, still work hard; it pays off. That’s what I’ve learned this year. I’ve had a lot of amazing experiences this year because of the hard work the past three, so don’t get discouraged. It’ll come.”
Stevanovich said he was accepted to four Ivy League schools before he decided on Yale. He plans to study math in the fall and said his goal is to get a PhD in math and one day become a professor.
