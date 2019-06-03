Semi-truck becomes entangled in power lines, causes outages in Murrells Inlet area, according to fire officials

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A semi-truck became entangled in power lines in Georgetown County on Monday, forcing crews to make repairs.
According to Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire Rescue Capt. Jerry Howerton, the accident happened on Old Kings Highway and the power lines were pulled down across the highway.
Old Kings Highway is closed from Wachesaw Road to Holland Street in the Murrells Inlet area, according to Howerton.
Power outages have been reported in the immediate area, Howerton added. Santee Cooper has been called to make repairs.
The accident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday. The driver of the truck is OK and no other vehicles were involved, according to Howerton.
