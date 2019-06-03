Police: Robber holds clerk at gunpoint during robbery at convenience store

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – Police hope that surveillance pictures will help track down an armed robbery suspect.
The surveillance pictures from the Quick Stop on East 5th Street in Lumberton shows a man holding a clerk at gunpoint.
Lumberton police said the robbery happened just after midnight Monday.
They said he robbed the Quick Stop, ran away and then got into a vehicle parked on Ford Drive beside the store. It’s not clear where the vehicle went from there.
The gunman is described as a white man in his 50s or 60s with gray hair. At the time of the robbery he was wearing black pants, blue button-up shirt, a ball cap and a black mask of some kind.
No one was hurt in the robbery.
Anyone with information about the robbery should contact Detective Robert Nolley at the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.
