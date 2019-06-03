Police: Man found bleeding on Myrtle Beach sidewalk after being stabbed, another man charged

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man was taken into custody Sunday after Myrtle Beach police officers found a man laying on a sidewalk with stab wounds.
According to online records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, 25-year-old Aqui Lorenza Jackson was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was booked shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday.
Just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers went to the 700 block of York Street in Myrtle Beach following a 911 hang-up, according to a police report.
When officers got close to the address, they saw the victim covered in blood and laying on the sidewalk, law enforcement said. They found the man had been stabbed in the chest, the report stated.
When one of the officers grabbed a towel to use for applying pressure to the victim’s wounds, he saw a knife on the ground with blood on it, according to the police report.
As the officers tended to the victim, he gave police a description of the suspect before being taken to Grand Strand Medical Center.
