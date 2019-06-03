2nd suspect sought in connection to Pee Dee murder turns herself in

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The woman wanted in connection to a murder near a convenience store in Darlington County is behind bars.
Darlington County Sheriff’s Lt. Robby Kilgo confirmed that Reneka Shane Brown turned herself in Monday morning to the U.S. Marshals.
Authorities said she allowed her vehicle to be used during the homicide of 24-year-old Desmond Coe and then attempted to hide the vehicle.
She is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.
Marqueze Robinson, 21, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Desmond Coe outside the Markette convenience store at the corner of W. Bobo Newsom Highway and W. Old Camden Road.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.