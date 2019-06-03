Myrtle Beach Fire Department dog retires after seven years of service

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – It’s a career for one of the Myrtle Beach Fire Department’s longest-serving crew members.
According to a post on department’s Facebook page, MBFD dalmatian Tower has officially retired from the fire service.
As of March 1, Tower was adopted by an MBFD firefighter and his family. The dog spent seven years at the department’s station one, which is affectionately known as the Midtown Madhouse, according to the post.
“He will be missed greatly on shift but we’re so happy he’s already settling into retirement,” the MBFD wrote.
