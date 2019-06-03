Illegal immigrant found in possession of $400k worth of cocaine in Iredell County traffic stop

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A traffic stop on I-77 turned into a major drug bust for deputies in Iredell County on Friday evening after the driver was found to have nearly 9 pounds of cocaine in his vehicle.
Eyian Valenti Robotham, 53, was arrested after deputies noticed discrepancies in the information he provided during the traffic stop near mile marker 65. Robotham, from Atlanta, told police that he was traveling from West Virginia to Alabama at the time.
The deputies searched Robotham’s vehicle and found four kilogram-sized packages with 8.8 pounds of cocaine inside of them. The estimated value of the narcotics is approximately $400,000.
An ensuing investigation into the matter determined that the suspect was currently in the United States illegally.
Robotham has been charged with felony trafficking a schedule II narcotic by possession, felony trafficking a schedule II narcotic by transportation and felony maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances.
The suspect is currently being held on $750,000 secured bond and the Department of Homeland Security has obtained an immigration detainer on him at this time.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.