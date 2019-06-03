How to keep kids engaged over summer break and avoid the ‘summer slide’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - On Thursday, the last bell of the year will ring and students will be rushing out the school doors to begin their summer vacation.
Some parents may be wondering how to combat what’s called the "summer slide,” which is the tendency for students to lose some academic gains they made during the year while on break.
During the two-and-a-half-month summer vacation, studies have found students can lose more than a month of academic skills if kids aren’t actively learning.
Experts say learning can happen very authentically. When it comes to helping kids build math skills over the summer, the best approach is to turn everyday experiences into learning opportunities.
For example, cooking and following a recipe in the kitchen can give kids a chance to become comfortable with fractions, while calculating a grocery bill can help them develop money skills.
One of the best strategies parents can use to keep their kids’ reading skills sharp is to make reading daily a priority. Kids can also continue to improve their writing skills by keeping a journal of how they spend their summer days.
For those older kids who are preparing for college applications, Christopher Parsons, owner of the College Planning Center, said it’s not about just test prep. College administrators also want to see students are doing things outside of the classroom to prepare for their future.
“So, we really push the summer is a great time for internships, community service projects (that) link up with what they want to do as well,” Parsons said. "Colleges want to see that and the kids that are doing it are going to be in a powerful position when it comes application time.”
Parsons said every student is different, so it’s important to figure out the right approach to keep them actively engaged over the summer. To help, there are many educational apps available through tablets and smartphones that can be downloaded for free.
According to Parsons, the College Planning Center provides a flexible summer test prep schedule by working around student’s schedules through Skype sessions and in-person tutoring.
“Our normal teenagers and young people, they don’t want to do a lot in the summer. So, we show them the benefits and usually when they see that they’re a little more inclined to do the things we asked them to do. But we also understand that kids need time over the summer to decompress. You can’t expect them to work going 100 miles an hour full-year round," Parsons said.
Parsons added one can never be too prepared, so it’s a good idea to have a plan in place so students can be on their way to a successful start to the school year in the fall. Those interested in a summer reading program can check out the one available at the Chapin Memorial Library for rising kindergarten through fifth-grade students.
The Horry County Schools spokesperson said district officials are currently finalizing their plans for summer programs, which should be released this week.
