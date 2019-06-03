Horry County Council set to receive legal advice on hospitality tax lawsuit

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Council has an executive session scheduled for Tuesday night’s meeting, where they'll receive legal advice on the ongoing feud between them and the city of Myrtle Beach.
It’s a feud that’s centered around the hospitality fee battle. The City of Myrtle Beach currently has a lawsuit against Horry County, claiming that the county illegally collected hospitality tax money.
Because of the lawsuit, county leaders said they don’t know if they’ll have the hospitality fee money they thought they’d have. They went on to say that the upcoming budget would’ve been even better for taxpayers if they had that money.
Last month, the Horry County League of Cities held a news conference discussing the ongoing battle.
The mayors of cities and towns in Horry County spoke out about House Bill 4597, which would require them to pay the county a hospitality fee. The leaders said it blocks cities and towns from rightfully collecting fees within their own jurisdictions.
Also on the agenda for Tuesday night’s county council meeting is the first reading of an ordinance to amend the zoning maps for the Indian Wells Golf Course.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday in Horry County Council chambers.
