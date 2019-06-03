Horry County Animal Care Center adds tent, AC unit after facility fills up

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Animal Care Center has filled up, and a large tent and air conditioning unit have been erected on site to take in additional animals, according to officials.
“Horry County is working diligently to ensure there is a place for any animal who needs it,” said Mikayla Moskov, Horry County Police Department spokesperson, via email.
Overcrowding at area animal shelters has been an issue over the past several days.
Last week, leaders at the Grand Strand Humane Society reached out to the community and asked for help fostering kittens after the shelter reached capacity.
The organization was beyond full after taking in more than 25 kittens since May 27, a GSHS Facebook post stated.
WMBF left a message for GSHS officials to get an update on the overcrowding.
