FIRST ALERT: Dry start to the week, but increasing rain chances on the way

Big changes start to arrive starting Wednesday as the humidity begins to quickly return. By the end of the week, tropical humidity will be in place across the Carolinas and will lingering through the upcoming weekend. With a few weak fronts near by, the chances of showers and storms will ramp up considerably especially by Friday and into the weekend. While steady rain is not expected the entire time, pop up showers and storms will be likely from time to time. Rainfall totals across the region may average as high as one to two inches...very good news for the ongoing drought conditions. Along with the humidity and rain chances, temperatures will remain seasonably warm in the 80s to near 90.