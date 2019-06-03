FIRST ALERT: Dry start to the week, but increasing rain chances on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warm and dry weather to start the week will turn increasingly wet by the end of the week.
Monday will feature mostly sunny skies and lower humidity than what we saw on Sunday. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 80s across the Grand Strand and to 90 across the Pee Dee.
Lower humidity will continue to filter into the region tonight and make for a pleasant forecast. Temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 60s inland and the upper 60s near the coast.
Tuesday will feature another round of lower humidity and cooler temperatures with afternoon highs climbing into the lower and middle 80s.
Big changes start to arrive starting Wednesday as the humidity begins to quickly return. By the end of the week, tropical humidity will be in place across the Carolinas and will lingering through the upcoming weekend. With a few weak fronts near by, the chances of showers and storms will ramp up considerably especially by Friday and into the weekend. While steady rain is not expected the entire time, pop up showers and storms will be likely from time to time. Rainfall totals across the region may average as high as one to two inches...very good news for the ongoing drought conditions. Along with the humidity and rain chances, temperatures will remain seasonably warm in the 80s to near 90.
