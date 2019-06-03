FIRST ALERT: Brief break from humidity followed by rising rain chances

Beneficial rain is likely late this week through the weekend.

Showers and storms will be possible each day from Wednesday through Sunday. (Source: WMBF)
By Jamie Arnold | June 3, 2019 at 3:43 PM EDT - Updated June 4 at 4:29 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A brief break in the humidity today will followed by increasing moisture and rain chances late this week and through the weekend.

Today will see a brief break from the high humidity as slightly drier air moves into the region. Temperatures will also be a touch cooler with afternoon temperatures in the lower and middle 80s near the beach and upper 80s inland. Just a stray shower will be possible well inland this afternoon, but most areas will stay dry.

A bit less humid today.
With some of the area running 6″ below-normal this year, we have some much needed rainfall in the forecast through the weekend.

Showers and storms will be possible each day from Wednesday through Sunday.
Starting Wednesday, we’ll bring back a few pop up showers and storms as the humidity returns. The best coverage of afternoon storms arrives Thursday and lingers through the weekend. While not a washout, expect to see some scattered storms around each afternoon. Thanks to the added cloud cover, temperatures will be much cooler than last week. Coastal areas top out around 87°, closer to 90° near Florence.

Rain totals of 2-3 inches are likely Wednesday through Sunday.
Rainfall totals from Wednesday through Sunday will average one to two inches in most areas, with some spots seeing as much as 3 inches of much needed rain fall.

