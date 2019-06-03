FIRST ALERT: Brief break from humidity followed by rising rain chances

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A brief break in the humidity today will followed by increasing moisture and rain chances late this week and through the weekend.
Today will see a brief break from the high humidity as slightly drier air moves into the region. Temperatures will also be a touch cooler with afternoon temperatures in the lower and middle 80s near the beach and upper 80s inland. Just a stray shower will be possible well inland this afternoon, but most areas will stay dry.
With some of the area running 6″ below-normal this year, we have some much needed rainfall in the forecast through the weekend.
Starting Wednesday, we’ll bring back a few pop up showers and storms as the humidity returns. The best coverage of afternoon storms arrives Thursday and lingers through the weekend. While not a washout, expect to see some scattered storms around each afternoon. Thanks to the added cloud cover, temperatures will be much cooler than last week. Coastal areas top out around 87°, closer to 90° near Florence.
Rainfall totals from Wednesday through Sunday will average one to two inches in most areas, with some spots seeing as much as 3 inches of much needed rain fall.
