Conway woman reported missing after leaving for Hilton Head found safe

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway woman who was reported missing after driving to Hilton Head to meet family but never arriving has been found safe, according to police.
Around 7:10 a.m. Monday, the Conway Police Department sent out a press release that 19-year-old Madaline Maslanka was last seen in the area of Technology Boulevard in Conway around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
About 20 minutes later, the CPD posted an update on its Facebook page that Maslanka had been located and was safe. There were no further details as to where the 19-year-old was found.
