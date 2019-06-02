Did you know leaving a water bottle in your car could be dangerous?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Firefighters said the recent hot weather could set some unexpected things on fire, and put you in danger.
They said leaving water bottles on your car seat or in direct sunlight could set your car on fire.
This week, Bainbridge Public Safety posted on Facebook to warn people that water bottles can become flammable.
What happens is the sunlight uses the liquid and clear material to create a beam and eventually a blaze, similar to a magnifying glass.
“Whether it’s putting it underneath the seat or covering it with a towel or a shirt or something that may be in the vehicle. So it potentially can be very devastating, you could loose an entire vehicle, but yet it’s so easy to prevent,” said Julie Harris, the public information officer with Bainbridge Public Safety.
A fire like this has never happened in Bainbridge, but we’re told those bottles can reach up to 250 degrees Fahrenheit.
