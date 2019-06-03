Deputies, task force raise awareness about human trafficking, posters at local hotels

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Sheriff’s Office and a local task force joined together Monday to raise awareness about human trafficking in our area.
Deputies and the Coastal Human Trafficking Task Force handed out posters to several local hotels.
WMBF News was there as members of the task force placed posters at Breakers Resort on 20th Avenue and Ocean Boulevard.
“We’ve been training with a lot of the hotels in this area, the staff and security on what to look for,” Jeanne Bennett with the Coastal Human Trafficking Task Force said.
But she said it’s not the only way they’re working to stop the epidemic.
“We’re also putting together education seminars for professionals and the general public, so you’ll see that information coming out soon. Because the general public does want to know more, they want to know what they can do, what they should look for and we’re providing that as we’re moving forward,” Bennett said.
Officials said some signs to look out for with potential victims are tattoos that appear to show ownership, a person avoiding eye contact, appearing malnourished and inappropriately dressed for the weather conditions.
