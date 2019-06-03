Deputies investigate armed robbery at Grand Strand Dollar General

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Deputies are investigating a report of an armed robbery Monday afternoon in Georgetown County.
Authorities were called to the Dollar General at 8003 North Fraser Street near Choppee Road.
The investigation is in the early stages.
It’s not clear if anyone was hurt in the robbery.
Anyone with knowledge of this incident is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.
We will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.
