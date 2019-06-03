Deputies investigate after man shot in leg

PEMBROKE, NC (WMBF) – The Pembroke Police Department has taken over an investigation into a shooting.
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said a man was found shot in the leg Monday night in the city of Pembroke.
Wilkins said the victim is not cooperating with the investigation.
The victim was taken to the hospital, but his condition has not been released.
Wilkins said no one has been taken into custody.
We will bring you updates on this investigation as they come into our newsroom.
