Bridge repairs to slow traffic on portion of I-95 in Florence County Tuesday morning

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Bridge repairs will require pacing operations on a portion of Interstate 95 in Florence County.
According to a press release from the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the operations will take place Tuesday on the northbound side of I-95 between mile markers 160 and 175.
S.C. Highway Patrol troopers will pace all lanes in the northbound direction to allow speeds to be reduced to approximately 10 to 15 mph beginning Tuesday at 5:45 a.m. while crews perform work within both travel lanes over the Great Pee Dee River, the release stated.
Once pacing begins, the on-rams at exits 164, 169, and 170 will be closed to all traffic, according to SCDOT officials. The operation is expected to last about 45 minutes.
Drivers heading north along this section of I-95 are advised to use caution in the work zone and expect traffic congestion.
SCDOT officials are also encouraging drivers to use alternate routes or the dedicated detour to avoid severe congestion on I-95 in the northbound direction.
To check traffic conditions on I-95 and other major highways in South Carolina, click here for SCDOT’s 511 Traveler Information System.
