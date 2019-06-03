Boil water advisory issued for S. Cashua area in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Some residents in the area of South Cashua Drive in Florence are encouraged to boil their water this week as area water lines are relocated.
Officials with the city of Florence said there were notified by the South Carolina Department of Transportation that crews will relocate water lines along South Cashua Drive between Second Loop Road and West Palmetto Street.
This work is part of the SCDOT’s widening of South Cashua Drive. Customers will experience temporary water outages, according to a city of Florence press release.
The work is expected to take place from June 4 through June 7 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., according to the release. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control issued a boil water advisory out of caution, due to expected losses in water pressure when water services are temporarily disconnected during the relocation process.
The city provided this map of the planned project.
It divides the project into work zones and is color coded detailing specific days when service interruptions will occur.
