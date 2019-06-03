Affidavits: Loris contractor underreported almost $500K in income on tax returns

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Loris contractor was arrested Monday for alleged tax evasion.
According to a press release from the South Carolina Department of Revenue, 50-year-old Nick Angelo Kaltsunis faces four counts of attempting to evade or defeat a tax.
Affidavits state Kaltsunis underreported a total of $492,266 in gross income on his tax returns, claiming a total of $6,310 in refunds while his total tax liability for 2014 through 2017 was $8,487.
The suspect is accused of evading an assessment of $14,797 in taxes due, the release stated.
If convicted, Kaltsunis faces up to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000 for each charge, plus the cost of prosecution.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.