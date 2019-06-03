Active weather pattern brings better rain chances

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With some of the area running 6″ below-normal this year, we have some much needed rainfall in the forecast.
Tuesday remains rain-free and comfortably warm. Afternoon highs climb into the middle 80s under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances increase the remainder of the week.
By Wednesday we’ll bring back an isolated afternoon shower or storm. The best coverage of afternoon storms arrives Thursday and lingers through the weekend. While not a washout, expect to see some scattered storms around each afternoon. Thanks to the added cloud cover, temperatures will be much cooler than last week. Coastal areas top out around 87°, closer to 90° near Florence.
The Carolina County Music Festival features temperatures just a few degrees above average, around 85° through Sunday. Most of the time will be rain-free but we can’t rule out some afternoon rain each day. Most of the rain chances will end after sunset.
