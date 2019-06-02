‘Special day of prayer’ to be held Sunday for Trump

President Donald Trump talks with reporters before departing on Marine One for the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Washington. (Source: Evan Vucci)
By WMBF News Staff | June 2, 2019 at 1:03 PM EDT - Updated June 2 at 4:25 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A “special day of prayer” will be held Sunday for President Donald Trump.

Evangelist Franklin Graham, son of the late Rev. Billy Graham, called for the event on Facebook.

Worshipers gathering in Myrtle Beach for Sunday's "Special Day of Prayer" for President Trump. (Source: WMBF News)

“President Trump’s enemies continue to try everything to destroy him, his family and the presidency,” Graham wrote on Facebook. “In the history of our country, no president has been attacked as he has. I believe the only hope for him, and this nation, is God.”

Worshipers gathering in Myrtle Beach for Sunday's "Special Day of Prayer" for President Trump. (Source: WMBF News)

People are set to gather at the Hampton Inn Arcadia Meeting Room at 1801 South Ocean Boulevard from 2:00-3:00 p.m. to pray for Trump.

