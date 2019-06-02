One killed in vehicle vs. moped crash on Highway 544

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One person was killed in a crash involving a moped in Horry County late Saturday night.
According to the Horry County Coroner’s Office, the fatal collision happened just before midnight on SC 544 just north of the Highway 31 interchange.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a vehicle and moped were both traveling westbound on Highway 544 when the driver of the car struck the moped.
Officials say the driver of the moped was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The name of the victim has not yet been released.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.