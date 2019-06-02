$344.6 million Powerball ticket won in Hope Mills grocery store

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - The winning ticket from Saturday’s Powerball jackpot drawing has been identified as coming from Hope Mills, NC. This is the fifth time in history a winning ticket was purchased in North Carolina.
The winner purchased the ticket at the Carlie C’s grocery store located on North Main Street and the store is now eligible to receive a $50,000 incentive award for selling the ticket.
The ticket, worth over $344 million, must be claimed in the next 180 days by the person who purchased it. The winner will then have the option of receiving a lump sum payment of $223.3 million or can accept 30 annual payments over 29 years totallying $344.5 million.
The winning numbers from Saturday’s drawing were 6-15-34-45-52 and the Powerball number was 8.
“This is a life-changing event and we’re excited that someone in North Carolina won this jackpot,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Our advice to the winner is to sign that ticket to establish your ownership of it and then secure it in a safe place. Then, take your time and put together a plan with the help of financial and legal advisers for how you would like to claim your prize.”
