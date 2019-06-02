Man charged with felony DUI after deadly vehicle vs. moped crash on S.C. 544

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been charged following a fatal crash involving a moped Saturday night in Horry County, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Juan Carlos Garcia-Olivares, 33, is charged with felony DUI resulting in death and no driver’s license.
The crash happened just before midnight on S.C. 544 near Joe Mill Trail. A vehicle and moped were both traveling westbound on S.C. 544 when the driver of the car struck the moped, SCHP says.
Officials say the driver of the moped was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Garcia-Olivares was not injured in the accident. He is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
The name of the victim has not yet been released.
