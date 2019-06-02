Georgia Tech eliminates CCU in NCAA Regionals

ATLANTA, GA (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University was eliminated from the NCAA Regionals Sunday after falling to Georgia Tech.
It was a back-and-forth affair for most of the game, but the Yellow Jackets’ 5 runs in the seventh inning proved to be too much for the Chants to overcome. By the time it was all over, Georgia Tech defeated CCU 10 to 8.
CCU, the 2019 Sun Belt Conference champions, finish the year 36-26-1.
