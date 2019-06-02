First Alert: Calmer pattern for now, storm chances arrive later this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We are off to a cooler start compared to previous weekend here in Myrtle Beach and Florence. The air feels better and less humid as you begin your Sunday morning. Today will feature partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-upper 80s along the coast. Highs inland will hit 90° today. We do have a little bit of moisture so a slight 20% chance of a shower or storm is in the forecast but most locations should remain dry this afternoon.
As we head into the new work week, high pressure looks to keep us dry and calm through Monday and Tuesday. The heat and storm chances return Wednesday and last through CCMF Weekend. While it will not be a washout, the storm chances are higher later in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will remain in the mid 80s along the coast for majority of the week. Inland, those temperatures will return back into the 90s by Wednesday and through next weekend.
We are also keeping our eyes on the tropics as the National Hurricane Center is watching for some tropical development in the southern Gulf of Mexico. It currently has a 60% chance of developing over the next 2-5 days. This does not pose any threat to the Carolinas and the remainder of the tropics look quiet. If this forms into a tropical storm, the next name on the list for this year is "Barry".
