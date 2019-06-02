Excitement surrounds delivery of Conway’s new high-tech fire truck

Personnel from the Pierce Company’s dealer in Summerville predicted the arrival time for the city’s new $950,000 aerial fire truck for 11 a.m. When the truck wasn’t there then, Conway Fire Chief Le Hendrick texted the drivers and found them at a convenience store near Pitt’s Landing where they had stopped to clean the new aerial truck so it would look its best when it pulled into the porte coterie of the Conway Public Safety building.