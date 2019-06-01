Hail, heavy rain, downed trees: Storms wreak havoc on Grand Strand, Pee Dee

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two rounds of strong storms blew through the Grand Strand and Pee Dee Friday afternoon and night, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds, hail and brought down trees across the area.
Horry County Storm Impact:
In Myrtle Beach, officers and city services are working to clear a large tree from the southbound lanes of Highway 17 Bypass and 38th Avenue North. They have closed the roadway and are asking drivers to avoid the area.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is also reporting trees down in these areas of Horry County:
- Tree in roadway in front of Socastee Baptist Church at Keith Street
- Tree in roadway on Highway 31 at Highway 15, the right lane is blocked
- Tree in roadway on Socastee Boulevard in front of Socastee Baptist Church at Highway 707
- Tree in roadway on Bucksville Road and Browns Chapel Avenue
There are also multiple traffic lights out in the area, according the South Carolina Highway Patrol:
- Highway 17 near Walmart at North Kings Highway
- Forestbrook Road at McCormick Road
- SC 544 near the CVS at State Highway 814
- Robert Grissom Parkway at International Drive
Thousands of customers in Horry County also lost power during the storm. As of 10:15 p.m., Santee Cooper is reporting more than 2,600 customers without power. Horry County Electric is reporting more than 1,700 customers without power
Pee Dee Impact by the storms:
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting several trees down across the Pee Dee.
Tree down reports:
- Roadway blocked due to downed tree at Cartwheel Road and SC 41 in Marion County
- Roadway blocked due to downed tree at Laurin Willis Road and Cottingham Road in Marlboro County
- Roadway blocked due to downed tree at Carolina Church Road and McLaurin Farm Road in Marlboro County
- Tree in roadway at Dunbar Highway and Norton Circle in Marlboro County
WMBF News will continue to monitor the storm impacts and bring you new information as it comes into our newsroom.
