One year later, family of Timmonsville shooting victims talk about coping with loss

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - It’s been a year since a family of five was gunned down at their home in Timmonsville on Chaney Grove Road.
Cheirese Jackson, 39, and two of her daughters, 14-year-old Nykerria Jackson and 12-year-old Breyanna Jackson were killed.
The father, Bobby Jackson, and youngest daughter, Kamiya Jackson, only 8 years old at the time, were shot as well. They miraculously survived.
Standing in front of a memorial rose garden at the Timmonsville School District dedicated to students killed by gun violence, Priscilla LaViscount can’t help but think about her daughter and grandchildren.
"The memories started, it never really left, but when the month of May came in it started all over again,” LaViscount said. “It’s been rough… very hard for the majority of my family.”
As for Kamiya, who was shot in chest, LaViscount said physically she’s recovered well, but mentally and emotionally she still has her tough days.
She’s reminded of the good times with her mother and sisters by watching videos like the one of her 7th birthday party.
“She came and laid on the bed and she just played it over and over and over and that seemed like it gave her some kind of relief,” her grandmother said.
Meanwhile LaViscount said Kamiya’s father perhaps having the most difficult time.
"He’s holding on, but he’ll never be the same,” she said.
However, LaViscount is using their tragic situation to raise awareness for gun violence.
She said many of her family members have been killed by a gun in Timmonsville and she wants others to know the violence has to stop.
“I just wish it was something we could do very quickly, but everybody have to come together, not just one or two, but the community as a whole,” LaViscount said.
The family held a balloon release at the victims’ grave site in remembrance of Jackson and her daughters.
The man arrested for the shooting, Antwain Adams, remains behind bars at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County. A trial date has not been set yet.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.