Myrtle Beach chase suspects connected to Walmart shoplifting incident, report says

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police have identified two suspect who were taken into custody after a chase Friday night.
Dashawn Mitchell, 24, faces several charges including failure to stop for a blue light, reckless driving and shoplifting. Stephen Cassady, 28, is charged with shoplifting. The two were also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.
A police report shows that arrests warrants were taken out on the two after they were seen on surveillance camera stealing $64 worth of steaks Friday afternoon from the Walmart on Seaboard Street.
The suspects were seen driving away from the Walmart in a black Kia with paper tags, according to a police report.
Officers spotted the vehicle Friday night and attempted to pull them over, but the vehicle sped off, according to police.
Police took them into custody in the area of Highway 501 and Robert Grissom Parkway.
South Carolina Highway Patrol and Horry County Police Department assisted Myrtle Beach police in tracking down the suspects.
