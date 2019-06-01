MBPD: Two people taken into custody following chase

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police officers took two people into custody after a chase Friday night.
Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest said officers located a vehicle related to a wanted person case. He said that the vehicle sped off when police tried to stop it.
South Carolina Highway Patrol and Horry County Police Department assisted Myrtle Beach police in the incident.
Horry County Police Lt. Tom DelPercio said officers helped set up a perimeter in the area of Highway 501 and Robert Grissom Parkway.
Myrtle Beach police officers were able to detain two people in connection with the incident. Their names have not been released yet.
