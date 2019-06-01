Hurricane season begins Saturday; make sure you’re prepared

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Hurricane season began on Saturday, and homeowners, renters and business owners are encouraged to be prepared.
Hurricane Florence ravaged the Carolinas last season and survivors learned first-hand about the dangers of flooding, heavy rainfall and storm surge.
Subtropical Storm Andrea formed before the 2019 hurricane season kicked off, but it posed no threat to Myrtle Beach.
Hurricane Florence ravaged the Carolinas last season and survivors learned first-hand about the dangers of flooding, heavy rainfall and storm surge.
Here are ways you can take action now:
- Stay informed. Download the WMBF Weather app to get emergency alerts and updates on your phone. Also purchase a weather radio.
- Plan to evacuate. Know your community’s evacuation plan, evacuation routes and how to receive alerts.
- Build an emergency kit. Keep it ready at home, at work and in the car.
- Buy flood insurance. Most home insurance policies do not cover flooding. National Flood Insurance Program policies take 30 days from the date of purchase to go into effect. Visit FloodSmart.gov to learn more about protecting your home.
- Protect your documents. Keep computers and important documents in a waterproof container and create digital copies.
- Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels.
