Deputies arrest 2 in kidnapping, sexual assault of underage girl

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies and the US Marshals Service arrested two people in connection with a March kidnapping and sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.
Denzell Xavier Furlow, 18, and Davionne Allen Towns, 17, were arrested on Friday, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Capt. Roger Antonio.
Court documents state Furlow and Towns are charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and kidnapping. Towns also faces a charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
The Al Cannon Detention Center did not provide a booking photo of Towns because of his age, Antonio said.
Jail records show a judge set bond for Furlow’s charges at $150,000 each, for a total of $300,000.
The victim told investigators she was abducted from a bus stop on Hitching Post Road in the Ponderosa subdivision on March 22. Deputies say the teen was taken to an apartment on Ashley Hall Road and sexually assaulted at gunpoint and found at a West Ashley business complex on March 23.
Detectives subsequently identified the suspects and obtained arrest warrants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
