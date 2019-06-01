Coastal offense sputters, Auburn takes advantage in Atlanta regional opener

ATLANTA, GA (WMBF) - The electric offense that helped catapulted Coastal Carolina into the Atlanta regional was missing in action Friday as the Chants struggled to keep up with the high-powered Auburn Tigers.
Auburn hung 16 runs on the board in rout to an opening round win at Russ Chandler Stadium at Georgia Teach to advance into the winners bracket. Auburn will face the winner of Florida A&M and Georgia Tech.
“From this point on, our offense is going to have to be offensive. That’s how we got here,” head coach Gary Gilmore said.
Parker Chavers and Kyle Biermann were the lone Chants to hit homers Friday. Chavers HR tied the game at 2-2 in the second inning.
Coastal players and coaches said while they have been successful in elimination games, early innings will be crucial in Saturday’s win-or-go-home match-up.
“Just making sure you’re having quality ABs early on,” began junior Cory Wood, “and get the offense going earlier rather than later.”
Coastal will play Florida A&M Saturday, June 1 at 1:00 p.m. on ESPNU.
